Lakers Rumors: NBA Expert Doubts Kyrie Irving-to-LA Trade Happens

Will Kyrie Irving end up on the Lakers?

Although Kyrie Irving decided to pick up his $37 million player option just in time, that did not stop the conversation about the point guard becoming a part of the Lakers. There have been rumors around the NBA that Kyrie Irving still wants to come to the Lakers, but is it possible? 

According to Shams Charania on the Pat McAfee Show show, it is nowhere near as likely as fans hope it would be. 

"There's no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving & I'm not sure we're gonna see that take place"

Last season Kyrie Irving did not play throughout the entire season due to the COVID-19 protocols, but that does not take away from his abilities out on the court. With that said, during the 2021-22 season, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.4 rebounds throughout 29 games. Also, the superstar point guard had a 3-point percentage of 41.8% while shooting 46.9% from the field. 

It is no secret that the Lakers need a point guard that can produce like this compared to Russell Westbrook, but it is becoming less promising that there will be a trade. Although plenty of rumors surfaced, the Lakers need to offer something big for the Brooklyn Nets to agree to lose one of their best players. 

The Lakers front office has a big decision about Russell Westbrook, especially after he picked up his $47 million player option. The Lakers can still try to find a way to trade him; however, it is much easier said than done. As of right now, it looks like both Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook will be staying put. 

