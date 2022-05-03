Lakers Rumors: NBA Expert Shoots Down Idea of Zach LaVine Landing in LA

The Lakers need to be looking at all options over the offseason, especially after their disappointing end to the regular season. This means even looking into the possibility of acquiring, Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine.

However, Bleacher Reports writer, Eric Pincus, explained in a Twitter post that "if the Lakers acquire a player via sign and trade, they have a hard cap."

Then Pincus went on to add why landing LaVine, is not practical.

The NBA All-Star just had a spectacular season with the Bulls and as he explores free agency, he could turn towards the Lakers. The possibilities are endless for him, but he has also not ruled out re-signing with the Bulls.

LaVine had a great season averaging 24.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.6 rebounds. He also averaged 47.6% from the field and had a 38.9% 3-point percentage.

Then again LaVine will also undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee this offseason, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Apparently, he was playing on a knee that is "50% on a good day." This is just another factor to put into question. Is it worth it to look into a player who is coming off surgery?

Although it does not seem like a possibility, the Lakers still have plenty of options to look into.