Lakers Rumors: NBA GM Floats Idea Of LA Pursuing Former Lottery Pick All-Star This Summer
The Los Angeles Lakers are entering into a crucial offseason this summer, needing to find a new head coach and update the roster. General manager Rob Pelinka has his work cut out for him and he will need to make sure he gets this right, otherwise, his job could be on the line.
While the coaching search is crucial, it won't matter who it is if the team doesn't bring in more talent. Los Angeles has been rumored to be looking at grabbing a third star to pair alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, giving themselves more firepower to go after a title.
That dream may be a little overblown but the team will at least attempt to make it happen. They've been connected to multiple names already but one anonymous general manager from the Eastern Conference floated out a new name for Los Angeles. That would be former Lakers' lottery pick, Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans.
“It’s an idea, if they’re willing to take the chance,” one East GM said. “Brandon as a third option with LeBron and Anthony Davis, it certainly makes them better, it gets them back to being a contender, or at least in that orbit.”
There have been all sorts of reports that the Pelicans may look to trade Ingram this summer and the Lakers could be a team interested. They already know him as a player and he has only gotten better over time.
The biggest issue with Ingram has been his health over the years but when he is on the court, he is great. Last season, he averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game over 64 games played.
“Anyone who trades for Ingram, you’re not going to have to give up a full star package because he gets hurt a lot and because you’ve got to pay him,” the GM said. “That’s why I think the Lakers are on the list, where he might wind up. Because he’s going to have to go somewhere where they can pay him.”
If Los Angeles does turn back toward Ingram, it could work out for them. He could help them win now and also help transition into the post-James era alongside Davis. Ingram is only 26 years old, so he is just entering the prime of his career.
