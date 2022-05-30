Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Proposes Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade

This week, a report surfaced from New York Dailly News that the Brooklyn Nets are "outright unwilling" to offer superstar guard Kyrie Irving a long term contract extension. Irving has a player option for next season, but some experts believe he won't pick up the $36.9M option and pursue a longer term deal.

The news certainly perked the ears up of Lakers fans and the NBA media. In the wake of the Kyrie-Brooklyn development Ben Stinar of Sports Illustrated tweeted out the hypothetical trade that many Lakers fans jumped to.

Stinar's trade idea comes almost a week after it was reported that Nets GM Sean Marks and Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka met in Chicago during the NBA combine. So at there the very least, there's at least a line of communication between Marks and Pelinka to discuss a potential deal.

It's an interesting proposal, but odds are, Kevin Durant, the one who actively recruited Kyrie to join him in Brooklyn in the summer of 2019, is the one who says no. Plus, Durant voluntarily left Russell Westbrook and the Thunder in the summer of 2016 when KD signed with the Golden State Warriors.

Considering Westbrook and Durant's past history, it's seems improbable that KD would want to sign up for another ride on the Westbrook express. If they didn't work together when Russ was in his prime, why would it work with the 33-year-old version of Westbrook?

Now, there is a slim (very slim) possibility that a three-team deal could be had that would send Westbrook to a third team, land Irving in Los Angeles via sign-and-trade, and leave Durant to pick up the pieces in Brooklyn without the team having cap space to lure a Kyrie replacement.

For the record, there's a higher probability of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss selling the team this summer than a three-team Westbrook-Irving blockbuster trade getting executed.