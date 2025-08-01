Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on Luka Doncic Extension
Luka Doncic will be back in Los Angeles this weekend for the final stop of his Jordan Brand Tour. It is expected that the Los Angeles Lakers will offer the superstar a four-year, $229 million contract extension on Saturday when he returns to LA, per NBA insider Brett Siegel.
Ever since the Lakers acquired Doncic in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks in February, they have made it clear he is the new face of the franchise. Los Angeles has seemed to move on from four-time NBA champion LeBron James as their focal point, who could be retiring after this upcoming season.
More news: Lakers Rumors: Luka Doncic's Honest Thoughts on Playing With LeBron James Revealed
Doncic has influenced which players the Lakers have signed such as DeAndre Ayton and Marcus Smart. The Lakers also traded for Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets after Doncic’s request to play with him but it ultimately fell through after Williams reportedly failed a physical examination.
There is a limit on how much the Lakers can offer Doncic on his contract extension given he has less than 10 years of NBA service. Therefore, Doncic could reject the extension to sign a smaller contract and wait for 2028 when he reaches the 10-year mark.
Siegel said if Doncic were to reject the extension, he would likely sign a three-year contract worth about $160 million. Los Angeles would be able to offer Doncic an extension worth more than $400 million if he were to wait until 2028.
More news: Lakers Rumors: Luka Doncic Prefers LeBron James to End Career in Los Angeles
The Lakers and Doncic seem to be on the same page about their goals for the franchise. Although they are not prioritizing a championship this season, Los Angeles hopes Doncic can lead them to an NBA title in the future.
Doncic also expressed this goal in an Insider’s Look interview the Lakers posted on their YouTube on July 19.
“The guy that brought championships to the city, for sure,” Doncic said when asked what he hopes to be known for in the Lakers franchise.
Regardless of if Doncic signs a contract extension this weekend or waits until 2028, he will be a key part of the Lakers franchise for many years to come.
More news:Lakers’ JJ Redick Wants Bronny James to Play Like 2 Key Eastern Conference Role Players
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.