Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Nets Pushing for Three-Team Deal in LA-Kyrie Irving Trade Talks

Lakers Rumors: Nets Pushing for Three-Team Deal in LA-Kyrie Irving Trade Talks

The Nets want a third team involved in any trade involving the Lakers, Russell Westbrook, and Kyrie Irving.

The Lakers-Kyrie Irving rumors are still in full swing as Los Angeles is still searching for a way to acquire the 30-year-old from Brooklyn. However, the Nets have made it widely known that they are unwilling to take on Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract which sits at $47.1 million for this season. If any such deal is to be made, the Nets have stressed that a third team needs to be involved to take on Westbrook. 

NBA reporter Marc Stein noted Brooklyn's borderline insistence that a third team will have to be involved in any potential Kyrie deal.

"The Lakers' preferred scenario, to be clear, is still trading for Irving, but the Nets A) appear focused on nailing down a Durant trade before pressing for Irving's exit and B) have expressed great reluctance regarding any trade with the Lakers that doesn't involve a third team willing to take on Westbrook's contract (which Brooklyn does not want)."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Despite freeing up space if they were to send off Kevin Durant and Irving, Brooklyn wants nothing to do with the former MVP. His production has declined over the years and it’s been documented by many that he is difficult to work with, on and off the court.

It's intriguing hear such news circling as Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis recently communicated with each other for the first known time this offseason. The trio of high profile Lakers players discussed their commitment to playing with one another and seeing what they can do to make things click this season after everything fell apart for the Lakers last year. 

Still, it'll be interesting to see how this all unfolds moving forward and whether Westbrook will truly stay in Los Angeles for one more season.

If he does get traded, chances are, it won't be to Brooklyn.

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers Rumors: Woj Reveals Three Players LA is Exploring Potential Trades For

By Staff Writer14 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Agent's Logical Advice Got Him Fired

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
USATSI_9897549_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Knicks Linked to Potential Julius Randle-Russell Westbrook Trade

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_15585319_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Absolutely Destroys 'Racist' Boston Celtics Fans

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_17055352_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook & AD Finally Meet This Summer

By Ryan MenzieJul 18, 2022
lebron james 12-25-21 usa today
News

Lakers: Watch LeBron James' Devastating Fadeaway in Saturday's Drew League Game

By Ryan MenzieJul 18, 2022
Westbrook Curry
News

Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Has Yet to Formally Ask for Trade From LA

By Ryan MenzieJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18150294_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch LeBron James Hammer a Dunk After Perfect Pass from DeMar DeRozan

By Eric EulauJul 18, 2022