Lakers Rumors: 'No Traction' On Potential Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade

Aside from the bewildering Rudy Gobert-Timberwolves trade and the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, much of the NBA chatter over the weekend was centered around the Lakers contacting the Nets about a potential Kyrie Irving-for-Russell Westbrook trade after a report by Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. The deal wouldn't be a simple swap, but Kyrie and Russ are the key players.

The report was a major development and Lakers fans were quick to hop onto ESPN's NBA trade machine and cobble together deals that would land Kyrie on the Lakers.

However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski stated that the talks between the Nets and Lakers have yet to gain serious traction.

“The Lakers have yet, I’m told, to be aggressive in trying to put a deal together to get [Kyrie] from Brooklyn. That may come, that may evolve with time, but so far right now, there’s no traction really on deals with either Irving or Kevin Durant."

The NBA insider also didn't rule out that the trade talks progressing further this summer.

"They’ll develop over time, but listen both of these processes could play out, and they don’t have to trade either. They’re both under contract. They could bring them back to start the season. I don’t think that’s the ideal scenario for Brooklyn. I think it’s ‘try to find get the biggest haul of assets they can.’ But again, there’s a lot of time left in this off-season and a lot more talks that are coming.”

According to Haynes sources, the main hurdles in a potential Kyrie-Russ deal are the transaction including Nets guard Joe Harris, who has $38.6M and two years left on his current deal, and draft pick compensation from the Lakers.

Buckle up folks, the Kyrie-to-LA rumors, reports, and speculation have just started and they might no end anytime soon.

The NBA offseason, has just begun.