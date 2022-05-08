Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Phil Jackson's Influence Not Welcomed By All In Organization

Lakers Rumors: Phil Jackson's Influence Not Welcomed By All In Organization

Some may not like it, but Phil Jackson's opinion matters.

Some may not like it, but Phil Jackson's opinion matters.

With conversations about who will be the next person to take the role of head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers, plenty of names have been brought up. Now, many have also decided to put in their two cents and this includes iconic head coach Phil Jackson, according to Sam Amick from the Athletic

"The Zen Master matters again in Lakers Land. That was the case last season when owner Jeanie Buss welcomed his perspective on everything from Vogel’s performance as coach to the challenging Russell Westbrook dynamics surrounding his struggles," said Amick.

Phil Jackson was successful wherever he went, whether he was in Chicago or in Los Angeles. With that said, it makes sense that Jeanie Buss would take what he says into consideration. Amick continued and talked about how apparently, Phil Jackson's opinion is not welcomed by some of those in the Lakers front office

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Make no mistake, there are powerful people close to the Lakers who aren’t thrilled with the reality that Jackson’s voice is being taken into account when he has no formal position with the franchise. Like it or not, though, Buss has relied on this sort of informal counsel from people she trusts for years now. That was the case with Kobe Bryant before his passing and had everything to do with the choice to hire his former agent, Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, in February 2017," said Amick.

Although Jackson does not work for the Lakers, he is trusted by some in the front office. The hunt for a new head coach continues and the Lakers will most likely look at every candidate possible before making a decision. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18005181_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Complete Pair of Interviews with Former Head Coaches for LA Vacancy

By Brenna White3 hours ago
USATSI_18041556_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: LeBron James Among Celebrities Set to Attend F1 Event in Miami

By Brenna White6 hours ago
USATSI_18028660
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel's Handling of Russell Westbrook Played in Role in His Firing

By Brenna White10 hours ago
lebron-socialmedia
News

Lakers: NBA Writer Claps Back at LeBron James for 'Elitist' Tweet

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_17223863_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook-Pacers Deal 'Too Good' to Be True Says Insider

By Eric EulauMay 6, 2022
USATSI_15369687_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Shaq Talks About Prospect of 'Winning Time' Depicting He and Kobe

By Staff WriterMay 6, 2022
USATSI_16847463_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Won't Explore Trading LeBron James If He Doesn't Sign Extension In August

By Eric EulauMay 6, 2022
lebron james
News

Lakers: Jalen Rose Compares LA Trading LeBron James to Trading Kobe Bryant

By Eric EulauMay 6, 2022