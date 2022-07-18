Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Utah Jazz Named as Potential Trade Partner for Russell Westbrook

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report suggests that the Utah Jazz could be willing to acquire Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

Just when the Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade rumors seem to subside, Lakers fans were treating to a fresh rumor involving a potential trade partner for guard Russell Westbrook.

Finding a trade partner for Westbrook, who's owed $47.1M hasn't proved easy. Especially since the Lakers appear to be generally unwilling to part with multiple first-round picks to ship Westbrook out of LA.

In the most recent episode of his bluntly named "Please Don't Aggregate This" podcast, Bleacher Reports Jake Fischer suggested that the Jazz could be potentially interested in a Russell Westbrook trade.

Note, Fischer made a point to state that he's not reporting that any official discussions about a potential Westbrook trade between the Lakers and Utah have taken place.

“I’m not saying that’s been discussed. I’m not saying it’s likely to happen, but in theory if the Jazz in this rebuild, who just want picks, can get one or two picks from the Lakers to get an expiring contract and buy Russell Westbrook out, it seems like a scenario people around the league believe to at least be plausible.”

Fischer then revisited his previous report that veteran Jazz guard Patrick Beverley has "drawn interest" from the Lakers and how that could fit into a hypothetical trade that would ship Russ to Utah.

“If [Donovan] Mitchell is ultimately moved, and the Jazz are just kind of a wasteland of young picks or young players and draft picks, there has been increasing talk around the league about teams wondering if the Jazz would be a potential landing spot for the Lakers to send Russell Westbrook, where they could potentially get Patrick Beverley and other salary back."

Once again, there's plenty of hurdles to be cleared before the speculation becomes a reality. 

First and foremost, the Jazz would have to be incentivized via draft compensation from the Lakers in order to be willing to take on Westbrook and his massive expiring contract. 

Time will tell whether or not the Lakers are willing to play ball.

