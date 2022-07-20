Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Woj Reveals Three Players LA is Exploring Potential Trades For

Lakers Rumors: Woj Reveals Three Players LA is Exploring Potential Trades For

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski thinks the Lakers will made a deal or two this offseason, even if it's not for Kyrie Irving.

The worst kept secret in the NBA is the Lakers desire to land Nets guard Kyrie Irving. Rumors have swirled over the last several weeks, ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn, but at the moment, the chatter has cooled considerably surrounding the Lakers trading for Kyrie.

Despite the Kyrie stalemate, there's still a few quality players that are available that could improve the Lakers roster.

In a recent appearance on ESPN's Get Up, NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski noted three other names the Lakers are exploring:

“It may not be for Kyrie Irving, it may not be for an All-NBA player, an All-Star... players like Eric Gordon in Houston, Buddy Hield in Indiana, players like Patrick Beverly who came to the Jazz in a trade from Minnesota who are role players on winning teams. What is the price for those kinds of moves? They’re going to continue to be active on those things."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Woj highlighted the fact that his intel is that the Lakers are going to make a trade this summer.

“I think the Lakers will make a deal, maybe more than one deal."

Various reports have stated that the Lakers are resistant to the idea of including their first-round picks in potential trade scenarios.

Problem is, aside from their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, the Lakers trade assets aren't overly appetizing. Kendrick Nunn ($5.25M) missed all of last year with a knee injury. Talen Horton-Tucker ($10.26M) is grossly overpaid, and Russell Westbrook is owed a whopping $47.1M.

Despite all of that, it sounds like the Lakers will still be trying to wheel and deal this offseason.

In This Article (4)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets

Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Agent's Logical Advice Got Him Fired

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_9897549_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Knicks Linked to Potential Julius Randle-Russell Westbrook Trade

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_15585319_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Absolutely Destroys 'Racist' Boston Celtics Fans

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_17055352_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook & AD Finally Meet This Summer

By Ryan MenzieJul 18, 2022
lebron james 12-25-21 usa today
News

Lakers: Watch LeBron James' Devastating Fadeaway in Saturday's Drew League Game

By Ryan MenzieJul 18, 2022
Westbrook Curry
News

Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Has Yet to Formally Ask for Trade From LA

By Ryan MenzieJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18150294_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch LeBron James Hammer a Dunk After Perfect Pass from DeMar DeRozan

By Eric EulauJul 18, 2022
USATSI_17999133_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Utah Jazz Named as Potential Trade Partner for Russell Westbrook

By Eric EulauJul 17, 2022