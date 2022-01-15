Lakers: Russell Wesbrook Knows He Must Make the "Biggest Sacrifice" to Propel LA

Getting three superstars onto the same NBA roster is a difficult task in itself. Having them play in perfect tandem is even more challenging. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook have yet to to find their rhythm.

In an interview with The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Westbrook acknowledged that he must be the one to adjust to the other two elite talents on the roster.

“I know I’m the one who has got to make the biggest sacrifice — and I understand that — so I’ve got to be able to figure out a way to be able to make the best out of it and make the best for this team and that’s it.”

Westbrook must find a way to be the Chris Bosh to Anthony Davis’ Dwayne Wade and LeBron’s…Lebron. That has yet to happen.

Davis has been out with a knee injury since December 17th LeBron leads the league in points per game (34.2) since Davis has been sidelined. Westbrook has been unable to elevate his game in Davis’ absence.

Westbrook is shooting 40.1% from the field and 16.7% from three-point territory since the Davis injury. Westbrook’s last made three-pointer was back on December 29th.

He has stepped up his rebounding (9.5) while Davis sits on the bench in street clothes, but his shooting woes have led to a disappointing scoring average of 16.8 points per game.

Since the Davis injury, Los Angeles is 5-7 and is currently the seventh seed in the West (21-21).

Westbrook is well aware that he holds the key to the Lakers fragile title hopes. According to Amick, he admitted as much when he and LeBron met in the offseason prior the trade that landed Russ in Los Angeles.

It has been said time and time again, but Westbrook must be the one to sacrifice, adapt, and propel the Lakers up the Western Conference standings.