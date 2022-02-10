If the Lakers hope to bounce back against the Blazers tonight, it might be without LeBron James (knee) and Russell Westbrook (back). Both are listed as game-time decisions for Wednesday’s game in Portland, in addition to Dwight Howard (back).

Westbrook and LeBron both voiced their frustrations last night after the Lakers got crushed by the Bucks 131-116 at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night.

LeBron stated that this Lakers team isn’t anywhere close to the “level” that the Bucks are on this season. Westbrook made not-so-subtle comments about Frank Vogel’s benching of him in crunchtime.

Of course, Westbrook potentially missing his first game of the season less than 24 hours before the NBA trade deadline generates plenty of buzz. However, Bill Oram of The Athletic reported that Westbrook’s back began barking in last night’s Bucks game.

Every game is a "much-win" at this point for the Lakers (26-29). Especially against a Blazers team that’s missing Damian Lillard and recently traded away star guard CJ McCollum.