Lakers: Russell Westbrook Blasts Frank Vogel in Exit Interview

When a season ends like the Lakers did, there's a good chance some grievances will be aired during player exit interviews. Russell Westbrook walked into the media room with just a few.

Just days after The LA Times' Broderick Turner reported that 'Russ never respected Frank from Day 1', Westbrook made several critical comments about Frank Vogel. The head coach was officially fired by the Lakers on Monday, but had known the move was coming since Sunday night.

In his exit interview, Westbrook had this to say about his relationship with Vogel this past season.

“I’m not sure what his issue was with me or I’m not sure why, but I can’t really give you an answer why we never really connected. That’s something that he has to answer...but I never...from the get go was feeling like I was having to try to prove myself to him and my capabilities and what I’ve been able to do in this game. It’s unfortunate, but it’s out of my hands."

Westbrook's response all but confirms the quote Broderick Turner scooped up from an anonymous Lakers staff member.

Earlier in the interview, Westbrook stated that the coaching staff failed to facilitate conversations with he, AD, and LeBron James about adjust the on-court strategy depending on which stars were playing that night.

“Unfortunately, the things you mentioned I wish would have happened. But those conversations never were had on any sort.”

He also made a comment that he was not put in an environment that was suitable to his game.

“I was never given a fair chance just to be who I needed to be to help this team.”

All in all, Westbrook's exit interview makes for fascinating theater.

Considering his play this year, and the fact that he has a $47M player option for next year, this likely isn't the last interview he'll be doing as a member of the Lakers.