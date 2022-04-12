Skip to main content
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Blasts Frank Vogel in Exit Interview

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Blasts Frank Vogel in Exit Interview

Russell Westbrook had some things to get off of his chest about Frank Vogel.

Russell Westbrook had some things to get off of his chest about Frank Vogel.

When a season ends like the Lakers did, there's a good chance some grievances will be aired during player exit interviews. Russell Westbrook walked into the media room with just a few.

Just days after The LA Times' Broderick Turner reported that 'Russ never respected Frank from Day 1', Westbrook made several critical comments about Frank Vogel. The head coach was officially fired by the Lakers on Monday, but had known the move was coming since Sunday night

In his exit interview, Westbrook had this to say about his relationship with Vogel this past season. 

“I’m not sure what his issue was with me or I’m not sure why, but I can’t really give you an answer why we never really connected. That’s something that he has to answer...but I never...from the get go was feeling like I was having to try to prove myself to him and my capabilities and what I’ve been able to do in this game. It’s unfortunate, but it’s out of my hands."

Westbrook's response all but confirms the quote Broderick Turner scooped up from an anonymous Lakers staff member. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Earlier in the interview, Westbrook stated that the coaching staff failed to facilitate conversations with he, AD, and LeBron James about adjust the on-court strategy depending on which stars were playing that night. 

“Unfortunately, the things you mentioned I wish would have happened. But those conversations never were had on any sort.”

He also made a comment that he was not put in an environment that was suitable to his game.

“I was never given a fair chance just to be who I needed to be to help this team.”

All in all, Westbrook's exit interview makes for fascinating theater. 

Considering his play this year, and the fact that he has a $47M player option for next year, this likely isn't the last interview he'll be doing as a member of the Lakers. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18003988_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Expects LA to Consider Juwan Howard for Head Coaching Vacancy

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_18006098
News

Lakers: Internet Reacts to Awkward Timing of Frank Vogel News

By Eric Eulau5 hours ago
USATSI_18061512_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Austin Reaves Sets NBA Record in Season Finale

By Eric Eulau9 hours ago
USATSI_18060450_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers to Fire Head Coach Frank Vogel 'As Soon As Monday'

By Eric Eulau12 hours ago
USATSI_17806967_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Hints at Possible Luka Doncic-LeBron James Pairing Down the Road

By Eric EulauApr 10, 2022
USATSI_18048679_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Provides His Perspective on Difficult Season

By Eric EulauApr 10, 2022
USATSI_17933609 (1)
News

Lakers: Why a Short Anthony Davis Quote Could Be Long on Meaning

By Eric EulauApr 10, 2022
USATSI_17806468_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Report Shows Dissension Between Vogel and Russell Westbrook From 'Day 1'

By Eric EulauApr 10, 2022