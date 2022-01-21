Skip to main content
Player(s)
Russell Westbrook
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Cares A Lot and Still Wants To Win

The mercurial point guard may be a bit touchy, but he clearly still wants to win.

Laker fans are an impatient bunch. It's okay to admit. The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the greatest sports franchises in history, and winning is something almost accepted as fate.

That said, every Laker fan knows this season's roster has been a mess. The injuries have been a mess. The performances have been an inconsistent mess. The acquisition of Russell Westbrook was always going to be controversial, and unfortunately, Westbrook himself has not helped enough to dispel those concerns. His shooting numbers have been bad, even for him. His role on the court has often been confusing. His mercurial way with the media has exacerbated the issue.

Even beyond all those things--Russell Westbrook's effort and desire to win are there. In a piece from Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN, Westbrook's response to being benched was passionate and the team-player answer.

"Surprised, yes. I was disappointed I didn't go back in, but I'm more disappointed that we lost the damn game. I want to be able to be on the floor to help my teammates and be able to help our team win in games like that -- but that was a decision that was made."

Read More

If I'm Westbrook's teammate, that answer is solid. A man of Westbrook's career could carry an ego and demand to be on the floor. This contrasts the commonly (wrong) opinion people have of Westbrook as a stat-chaser. He truly wants to win and play his best to help his team.

"I have accepted everything that has been asked of me and tried to do it to the best of my ability. I'm not the ultimate decision-maker of if it's working -- or if it's not working. I'm OK with sacrificing some of the things that I've been able to do in this game to win, because that's the most important part of this game. I've done everything they've asked me to do to this point."

His words are the words of a team player, who is just struggling in his role. It's fair to criticize Westbrook's performance but his attitude and desire are all there.

russell westbrook usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Cares A Lot and Still Wants To Win

44 seconds ago
USATSI_17532735
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Compared to Cam Newton by National Pundit

1 hour ago
russell westbrook usa today 11-10
News

Lakers: Upper Management Cleared the Way For Frank Vogel to Bench Russell Westbrook

16 hours ago
USATSI_17427557
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Leaves Without Talking to Reporters Following Disappointing Loss

17 hours ago
lebron-james-flummuxed
News

Lakers: LeBron James Gets Defensive When Pressed on Frank Vogel's Job

19 hours ago
USATSI_17523170
News

Lakers: NBA Experts Discuss the Idea of a Russell Westbrook-for-John Wall Trade

20 hours ago
USATSI_17532470
News

Lakers: Players Defend Frank Vogel and Coaching Staff After Indiana Loss

22 hours ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers: Despite Embarrassing Loss to the Pacers, Frank Vogel Will Keep His Job, For Now

Jan 20, 2022