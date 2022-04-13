Skip to main content
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Dispels LeBron James and Anthony Davis Myth

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Dispels LeBron James and Anthony Davis Myth

Russell Westbrook refuted the stories about LeBron James and Anthony Davis voicing support.

Russell Westbrook refuted the stories about LeBron James and Anthony Davis voicing support.

It was all but guaranteed that Russell Westbrook would have some notable sound bites in his player exit interview on Monday. Westbrook did not disappoint. 

The first headline was Russ throwing Frank Vogel under the bus. The second was the guard stating that reports of LeBron James and Anthony Davis championing the "Let Russ be Russ" movement simply aren't true. 

"Yea, but that wasn't true. Let's be honest."

Westbrook continued to talk about the fit between the three All-NBA players.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It's a combination of where we are on the floor, positioning, fit, and challenge, trial and error. Being able to play on the floor with each other. Trying to find ways to be able to utilize us do the best of our ability."

The Lakers record was 11-10 when Westbrook, LeBron, and AD all played together. The fit was awkward, but the trio also didn't have much time on the court together, as LeBron noted in his own exit interview. 

Russ was then asked if he ever felt like himself on the court as a Laker this season. 

"Ah, very rarely. There were time and spurts. I was just trying to find my way honestly and do whatever it was that was asked of me."

Westbrook has a $47M player option for next season. It's not going out on a limb to say that Westbrook will opt in. Who wouldn't? There isn't a NBA team out there that's going to offer Russ a max contract if he elected to be a free agent. 

Which means, he, LeBron, and AD might need to have another conversation or two at LeBron's Brentwood mansion. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17956872_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Reportedly In Favor of LA Hiring Mark Jackson

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
kendrick nunn 10-6-21
News

Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Assures He'll Back in LA Next Season

By Eric Eulau5 hours ago
USATSI_15638282_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Two More Former NBA Head Coaches Linked to LA

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_17871007_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Discusses Magic Johnson's Negative Impact on Team

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Believes LA's Season of Failure Came Down to One Thing

By Eric EulauApr 12, 2022
USATSI_16112454_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Draymond Green Sounds Off On Frank Vogel Situation

By Eric EulauApr 12, 2022
USATSI_18042292_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA Insider Calls Team's Handling of Frank Vogel's Firing 'Shameful'

By Eric EulauApr 12, 2022
USATSI_18041836_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Blasts Frank Vogel in Exit Interview

By Eric EulauApr 11, 2022