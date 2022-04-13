Lakers: Russell Westbrook Dispels LeBron James and Anthony Davis Myth

It was all but guaranteed that Russell Westbrook would have some notable sound bites in his player exit interview on Monday. Westbrook did not disappoint.

The first headline was Russ throwing Frank Vogel under the bus. The second was the guard stating that reports of LeBron James and Anthony Davis championing the "Let Russ be Russ" movement simply aren't true.

"Yea, but that wasn't true. Let's be honest."

Westbrook continued to talk about the fit between the three All-NBA players.

"It's a combination of where we are on the floor, positioning, fit, and challenge, trial and error. Being able to play on the floor with each other. Trying to find ways to be able to utilize us do the best of our ability."

The Lakers record was 11-10 when Westbrook, LeBron, and AD all played together. The fit was awkward, but the trio also didn't have much time on the court together, as LeBron noted in his own exit interview.

Russ was then asked if he ever felt like himself on the court as a Laker this season.

"Ah, very rarely. There were time and spurts. I was just trying to find my way honestly and do whatever it was that was asked of me."

Westbrook has a $47M player option for next season. It's not going out on a limb to say that Westbrook will opt in. Who wouldn't? There isn't a NBA team out there that's going to offer Russ a max contract if he elected to be a free agent.

Which means, he, LeBron, and AD might need to have another conversation or two at LeBron's Brentwood mansion.