Lakers Russell Westbrook Evaluates LA’s Performance After Another Blowout Loss

Russell Westbrook talked with the media on Friday night and went over the reality of the Lakers after another blowout loss.

The Lakers have lost once again in a game where they initially had the upper hand. On Friday night against the Boston Celtics, the Lakers had the lead in the first quarter and it looked like they might have found their rhythm. With LeBron James back and Anthony Davis finding a way to do it all, there was a lot going in L.A.'s favor.

However, that was until the dreaded third quarter started and the Lakers found themselves in the same position, losing the lead. Starting the second half up by one point did not give the Lakers a lot to work with, but if they were able to play better defensively, this would have been a different story. The Lakers ended the third quarter down by 11 points.

It is hard enough that the Lakers are in the same situation every week once they hit the third quarter, but they also were out one of their main starters. Now that LeBron James is back, it is crucial that the Lakers work on their defense.

After the game on Friday, Russell Westbrook talked about the expectation for L.A. and his perspective on it.

"I think the reality of it is that everybody on the outside has really high expectations of our team, as they should," said Westbrook. But the reality of our team is that we haven't really played with each other realistically and nobody cares."

Although each of these players are still learning more things about their teammates each week, a lot of them are used to figuring out their own role on a new team. Considering how long it is taking the Lakers to learn how to play together, fans may not see this team be successful until much later on in the season.

Timing means a lot in sports, let alone basketball, so it is crucial that the Lakers help each other and learn what timing or rhythm works best for them.

Friday night was another tough loss for this already-beaten-up team.