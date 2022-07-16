Lakers: Russell Westbrook Fires Agent Over Disagreement About His Future in LA

The last several months of Russell Westbrook's NBA life haven't exactly been a dream. Russ struggled to find his groove on the Lakers and was continually critiqued by analysts and fans through the season. In his Lakers exit interview, Russ blamed Frank Vogel, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis for his disappointing season.

He's been continually named in Kyrie Irving trade rumors this summer and to add to the tumult, Westbrook reportedly fired his longtime agent, Thad Foucher according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN."

Foucher cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup between he and his longtime client.

"In a statement to ESPN, Foucher, one of the NBA's prominent player representatives, cited "irreconcilable differences" and suggested that there was no longer full alignment with Westbrook about whether the former MVP should want to remain with the Lakers for the final season of his $47 million contract."

Westbrook opted into the final year of his current contract and is owed $47.1M this coming season. He's been on max contracts since 2017, but based on his recent play over the last several seasons, there isn't a team out there that's going to offer him max money next summer.

Head coach Darvin Ham has sang Westbrook's praises this offseason. The Lakers new head coach is confident that he and Russ have a plan to maximize the former MVP's talents on the current LA roster next season.

Perhaps Ham can pull of a monster magic trick, but the more likely scenario is another acrimonious season between Russ and the Lakers organization.

Even if Russ isn't traded this summer, or this coming season, this is probably Westbrook's last season in purple and gold.

Not only will he need a new team next summer, he'll also need a new agent.