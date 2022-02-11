Skip to main content
Lakers: Russell Westbrook for John Wall was Still In Play At Deadline
Player(s)
Russell Westbrook
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: Russell Westbrook for John Wall was Still In Play At Deadline

The Rockets were still willing to send Wall to the Lakers, but LA declined the offer due to the asking price.

The Rockets were still willing to send Wall to the Lakers, but LA declined the offer due to the asking price.

Turns out, the Lakers did have an opportunity to deal Russell Westbrook at the deadline. The cost of doing business was just too high.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on Thursday evening that the Houston Rockets reached out about trading John Wall for Russell Westbrook. The price of admission? Same as it was weeks ago - the Lakers 2027 first-round pick.

Westbrook-for-Wall has been a topic of conversation since mid-January. Why? Because the money adds up folks in an equation that’s hard to solve.

Both guards signed supermax extensions in the summer of 2017. They’re roughly owed the same amount of money and they each have just one year remaining on their contracts.

Read More

Next year is the final year of their contracts. Wall is owed $47.4M while Westbrook is owed $47M.

In a landscape where it was hard to find a trade destination for Westbrook, Houston was one of the few landing spots.

The fact that John Wall is a client of the same agency as LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Klutch Sports, only added fuel to the fire that a second rendition of a Westbrook-for-Wall could happen.

In the end, the Lakers weren’t willing to cough up their 2027 first-round pick. The uncertainty of where this Lakers team will be in five years outweighed the desire to see if Wall was a better fit in LA.

This doesn’t mean that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka won’t include that pick in future trades. The Lakers are notorious for avoiding first round draft picks like the plague. They also have the titles to prove that a championship team doesn’t need to be drafted.

Presently, the Lakers are four games under .500 for the first time this year. Fans were clamoring for a significant trade, especially one the included Westbrook playing elsewhere. Especially after the devastating loss to the Junior Varsity Blazers on the eve of the trade deadline.

Two roads diverged for the purple and gold, they’re hoping their decision makes all the difference. 

USATSI_15579844
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook for John Wall was Still In Play At Deadline

43 seconds ago
USATSI_16203151
News

Lakers Were Close to Acquiring Dennis Schroder at Deadline

5 hours ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers: A Potential Deal With the Knicks Reportedly Fell Apart Before the Deadline

19 hours ago
Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers: Trade Deadline Passes With Disappointment For Los Angeles

21 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today 12-25-21
News

Lakers Reportedly Feeling An Urgency to Trade Away Russell Westbrook

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_17644654
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Says He's "Earned the Right" to Close Games

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_17615334
News

Lakers: Did Frank Vogel Hint at a Russell Westbrook Trade?

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_17542645
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook and LeBron James Both Game-Time Decisions in Portland Tonight

Feb 9, 2022