Lakers: Russell Westbrook Goes Viral for MET Gala Outfit

Russell Westbrook is taking full advantage of the offseason that came early for the Lakers. He's been busy on social media, but also took the time to attend the world famous MET Gala.

Westbrook rolled into the event featuring a look that's just as unique as the superstar himself.

Predictably, the internet had a field day with Westbrook's outfit.

It wasn't all negative though.

It wasn't a surprise. Fans that enjoy Russ's unique style and fashion taste thoroughly enjoyed his take on a MET Gala outfit. Those that take pleasure in ribbing the Lakers guard used it as ammunition.

Say what you want about Westbrook, but he's still a player that exudes complete confidence in himself, and especially confidence in what he wears.