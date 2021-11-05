Lakers: Russell Westbrook is Killing This Team, According to Skip Bayless

Most of the time, the things Skip Bayless chooses to say can be ignored. The Undisputed host often says the things that are controversial to get the attention of the masses. But Lakers fans might want to listen up to what he has to say about this team following the loss.

The Lakers blew another lead over the Thunder and took the loss. It was the second time in the last few weeks that they saw a lead melt away from a very bad Oklahoma City team.

After the game, Skip went on a rant about the Lakers. But rather than blast the team as a whole, he went after Russell Westbrook...hard.

Bottom l ine takeaway: early season, but so far, Russell Westbrook is killing your Los Angeles Lakers. As I predicted, it will not work. I realize LeBron was not there for either OKC game. But Russ was, Russ got his start in OKC. ...It's 4 Hall of Famers still left on the floor against an OKC team that has lost 6 games.

Westbrook scored 27 points and 5 assists with 6 total rebounds. He was the second-highest scorer for the Lakers in the loss and also led the team in turnovers with 4.

But to say that Westbrook is killing the Lakers at this stage in the season is easily an exaggeration. They brought him partially to help cover when LeBron or Anthony Davis cannot go. And in games that LBJ has been out, it's tough to imagine them playing better basketball as a whole.

Frank Vogel still needs to work on his rotations and getting the right guys on the court at the same time. Yes, late turnovers by Westbrook ultimately hurt them in the loss. But imagine where they would be without him right now.