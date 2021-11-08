Lakers: Russell Westbrook Knows His Style of Play Doesn't Work for This Team

The Lakers brought in Russell Westbrook with a specific purpose in mind. Rob Pelinka knew that the talent was there and the playmaking potential was limitless. But having a star of his caliber also protected his team when LeBron James or Anthony Davis were unable to go.

On Saturday night in Portland, Westbrook got his first taste of action without either of those guys. LeBron is still sitting with an abdominal strain that is proving to be a bit of an issue. And even though AD started the game, he played just 7 minutes before having to leave with a stomach illness.

With Westbrook in there as the only member of the Big Three, it went terribly. He shot 1-for-13 from the field and ended up with just 8 points in the huge loss. After the game, Russ admitted that he needs to do things differently and that his style of play doesn't quite fit when he's not himself.

Do a better job of being me consistently and not confining my game or how I play because it just doesn’t work for our team and it doesn’t work just in general, just doesn’t put me in the position or a pace I need to play at to be able to better my teammates. So, that’s just something I need to make sure I’m consistently doing.

Russ is at his best when he's pushing the envelope and drawing attention from defenders. He really needs to be like that when LeBron and AD are both out. The problem is that he almost needs to be an entirely different player when both guys are in the lineup.

It's a tough spot.