Lakers: Russell Westbrook Leads the League in This Statistic and It’s Not Good

The other night against Oklahoma City the Lakers had a realistic shot at coming away with the victory had they executed a few late game possessions correctly.

Down three with one last chance to tie the game and perhaps force overtime, Russell Westbrook wasted no time in pulling up from three as if he were Dame Lillard or Steph Curry. Keen Westbrook watchers over his career know this all too well. When he has the ball with the game on the line, he will not hesitate to shoot the shot regardless of how open he is.

NBA insider Tom Haberstroh dug out this disturbing statistic about Westbrook during crunch time. In the last four plus seasons, when a team is either within one shot to take the lead or tied with under one minute left in the game, Russell Westbrook leads the entire league in three-point attempts with a terrifying percentage. He has converted eight of 42 for a paltry percentage of 19%. Damian Lillard is second in attempts (40), but converts it at a 35% clip.

By no means is coach Frank Vogel an offensive tactician, but it would probably make more sense if the team set up plays that relied on high efficiency three-point shooters for open looks, rather than pull up threes for a career 30.5% three-point shooter.

Over the course of the season, the Lakers will be involved in more close games, so it is vital that they execute offensive plays that help the team win nail biters. Obviously, LeBron James plays for the team, but there will be instances when other players need to step up and hit clutch shots.