Lakers: Russell Westbrook Appears Ready For NBA Season in Latest Workout Video

The Lakers will need their stars to be at their best this year, and Russell Westbrook looks ready for the challenge.

The Lakers have had more turnover this offseason than pretty much any other team, which will mean a heavy reliance on their stars to carry the load. We've seen what LeBron James and Anthony Davis can do when healthy, but they will need the help of their newest teammate if they want to make it back to the NBA Finals.

Russell Westbrook's trade to Los Angeles was one of the biggest moments of the summer, and there are plenty of expectations that come with a move of this caliber. Now that there is a new big three, anything less than a championship will be viewed as a disappointment. It appears as if Westbrook has heard the whispers, as his latest video shows how much work he's put in ahead of his Laker debut.

Though he has played with some incredible players in Durant, Harden, and Beal, Russell Westbrook has yet to win a title in his decorated career. This move to the Lakers represents a fresh start and potentially his best shot at adding a ring to his collection. We are just over a month away from seeing what this team can really do, and it's sure to be must-see tv.