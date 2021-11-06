Lakers Russell Westbrook May Look Like a Bad Fit, But These Stats Show Otherwise

Not surprisingly, nine games into the regular season Laker fans and media pundits have already been ripping Russell Westbrooks’ play to shreds.

During last game’s embarrassing loss to his former squad Oklahoma City, he had an abysmal final 25 seconds of a game. Down two, Westbrook tried pushing the ball down the lane, only to lose the handle of the ball and turning the ball over out of bounds. On the next possession, he somehow forgot about his defender Lu Dort, who slashed to the rim and got an uncontested layup. With a chance to tie the game with one final attempt, Westbrook hoisted a three pointer that clanked off the rim. Afterwards, Westbrook had a tense exchange with a reporter.

Should fans be upset? Sure. Is this a cause for concern for the rest of the season? Maybe. But the Brodie does have a track record of showing he can turn it around the second half of the season.

He played for two different teams the past two seasons, and like now, he played terribly to start the seasons with those respective teams.

With Houston, he took over 21 field goal attempts per game with a subpar effective field goal percentage of 45.4 right before January of that season. But once the calendar year turned over, his effective field goal percentage shot up to 54.2 from January to March (up to when the pandemic postponed the season). He cut down on his three-point attempts and took more efficient shots in the paint and around the restricted area. He finished his lone season with Houston with his career high of 47.2% shooting from the field.

He did a similar thing with Washington last season. He missed a chunk of games at the start of the season with injuries and was simply ineffective when he was on the court. Things seemed dire for his squad to even compete for a playoff spot, but he shifted gears and guided his team into the playoffs, averaging 23 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 14 assists in the final 23 games of the season. The Brodie singlehandedly willed the Wizards into the postseason last season.

Obviously, with him now playing for the Lakers, every possession is under a microscope, so there will be more pressure on him. But given his track record, it would not be surprising if he figured out how to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook is very much the unorthodox point guard, so it can take time for him to figure out what sweet spots his teammates like best, and where he can be most effective. It would make sense for fans and the media to relax a bit and see how things play out when we get closer to February.