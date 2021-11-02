Lakers Russell Westbrook Praises Teammate Carmelo Anthony On His Honesty

This season the Lakers have had a rocky start, but it looks like they might have finally found a rhythm. The Lakers have won their last two games and are now 4-3. Although it is still the beginning of the season, this is a good sign for the newly made team. With all the new additions to the Lakers roster, these players who have faced off against each other for years, have to come together to make plays out on the court.

With that said, it is important to hear what they have to say about each other. Russell Westbrook spoke with the media after practice on Monday and talked about the evolution of his teammate, Carmelo Anthony from when they played in Oklahoma City together to now.

"He's always been willing to do what's better for the team or what's better for that particular situation at the time," said Westbrook. "Obviously sometimes it may not have looked as if he was willing to do so, but the conversation we had as men and brothers, he's always been straight up and honest with me on where he sees himself...just to see him own that space is amazing."

There is a lot of history behind each one of these players and they all have their own personal relationships that no one else sees. The Lakers roster is stacked with long-time veterans that have been around each other for a while. They all have a mutual understanding of what it means to play together.

Now that the Lakers have been able to gain some kind of momentum, fans should see a lot more chemistry grow as the season continues.