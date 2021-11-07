Lakers Russell Westbrook Reacts After Abysmal Team Performance

The Lakers defense did not do much to help their cause as they gave up 36 points and 42 points in the first and third quarters. Obviously, this is definitely not a recipe for success, especially in coach Frank Vogel’s heavy defensive schemes. However, the offense did not do much to help the cause, especially with Portland ranking near the bottom on defense.

Like his teammates, Russell Westbrook struggled mightily as he shot a woeful one for 13 from the field along with six turnovers. Westbrook talked about his poor play after the game.

“With that is always a struggle to make sure that I am able to be who I am supposed to be on the floor and that’s doing everything and playing the hardest I can possibly play. And I’ve gotta do that for our team and I didn’t do that tonight but that is something that I will make sure is done moving forward.”

Westbrook talked about how there are still so many moving parts with the roster right now, especially with the constant lineup changes with different guys coming in and out of the rotation.

Like we explained with Westbrook’s track record previously, things usually start to pick up for the better as the season progresses with Westbrook. The Brodie bought up those sentiments, as he explains how he is confident he will figure it out.

"If you just kinda look back and you see the last three or four years, I’ve always been on new teams, so I’m just kinda figuring out the best way to better play. The good part about it is I’m so blessed and thankful that I can do so many different things on the floor, that I can do whatever, with anybody. I can play with anybody. And I’m very comfortable with that. But also, I take a lot of pride, and I take a lot of just energy and effort to make sure I can be the best I can be with the guys we have on this team and make the best of this situation."

Fans and some of the local media are starting to get impatient, but it is important to remember that we’re still weeks away from Thanksgiving, and the NBA season is a marathon, not a sprint. This is not Westbrook’s first rodeo; he’s been on different teams and has learned to make adjustments to set himself and his teammates up for better success.