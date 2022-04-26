Skip to main content

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Removes All LA Photos From His Instagram Account

Is Russell Westbrook hinting at his impending departure from the Lakers?

The first year of the Russell Westbrook-Lakers experiment did not go well. For either party involved. Westbrook was an awkward fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. 

After the Lakers put a bow on their 49-loss season, Russ openly criticized head coach Frank Vogel and stated that the other two Lakers star weren't exactly big supporters of the "Let Russ, Be Russ" movement in his exit interview. 

Clearly, the nucleus of the Lakers roster has to change. That likely means finding a trade partner for Westbrook and his expiring $47M deal. 

Westbrook's latest maneuver on his Instagram account suggests he might already be out the door.

Image from iOS (2)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Image from iOS (1)

The nine-time All-NBA player removed any post with him in a Lakers jersey. The only thing with Russ depicted in purple and gold that remains is his profile picture.

It's a very intentional move. When you have 19.4M followers, people are going to notice when you delete a slew of photos. Especially the ones of you playing for the team you're currently under contract with.

The Westbrook trade rumors have been flying throughout April. At the moment, the most popular potential trades turning the rumor mill have been a potential deal with the Charlotte Hornets or the Indiana Pacers. 

Charlotte Hornets

USATSI_17122758_168396005_lowres

Lakers Receive

-Gordon Hayward

-Terry Rozier

Hornets Receive

-Russell Westbrook

Indiana Pacers

USATSI_15423363_168396005_lowres

Lakers Receive

-Buddy Hield

-Malcolm Brogdon

Pacers Receive

-Russell Westbrook

-Kendrick Nunn

-Additional draft compensation

There are few other hypothetical trades that have been discussed as well. Including, a potential Westbrook reunion with either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Houston Rockets. Sending Russ to the Pistons or the Knicks has also been a topic of conversation.

One thing is for sure, Westbrook would just delete his first year with the Lakers if he could. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18005181_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Two Current Assistants Linked to LA Head Coaching Vacancy

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Not Ready to Write-Off Anthony Davis

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
USATSI_18041556_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch LeBron James Dance and Enjoy His Vacation

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_8431003_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA Columnist Sounds Off on the Portrayal of Jerry West in 'Winning Time'

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_17892930
News

Lakers: Former All-NBA Player Still Thinks LA Could’ve Made Playoff Run

By Brenna WhiteApr 25, 2022
USATSI_17978458
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Doubts that LeBron James Will Sign Extension with LA

By Brenna WhiteApr 25, 2022
USATSI_18082008_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Snoop Dogg Defends the Play of Russell Westbrook

By Brenna WhiteApr 24, 2022
USATSI_15360457_168396005_lowres
News

NBA News: NFL Trying to Steal Christmas from NBA

By Eric EulauApr 24, 2022