Skip to main content
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Says LA Wasn't "Playing Hard Enough" in Miami Loss

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Says LA Wasn't "Playing Hard Enough" in Miami Loss

Russ didn't mince words about the Lakers trailing the Heat wire-to-wire on Sunday.

Russ didn't mince words about the Lakers trailing the Heat wire-to-wire on Sunday.

The Lakers continued their trend of being consistently inconsistent on Sunday in Miami. Miami scorched Los Angeles in the first and took a 69-52 lead into the half. The lacksadalsicle Lakers woke up in the fourth and outscored the Heat 37-24. It was far too late. Russell Westbrook thinks the key to the Lakers routinely winning games is their effort.

“ Just play harder. We weren’t playing hard enough. When we decide to play hard, you see the difference. In this league, it does’t matter what a team runs. If somebody is playing hard than you, you’re going to know right away. When we decided to step up our intensity on both ends…how we’re supposed to play, you see the results.”

Westbrook was big part of the Lakers last-ditch effort in the fourth to scrape out a win after trailing for virtually the entire game. The guard had nine points, two assists, four rebounds, and most importantly, just one turnover.

Read More

Westbrook’s comments echo Carmelo Anthony’s sentiments from the Lakers win over the Magic the game prior.

Far too often, the veteran laden Lakers have looked old and sluggish defensively. Their porous defense yielded a season high 11 first-half three pointers against Miami. The Heat shot 57.8% from the floor and the Lakers dug a first half hole they couldn’t effort out of.

Westbrook and the Lakers can’t expect to win games by playing hard for a single quarter. Especially against a quality opponent like the Miami Heat. Through Sunday, the Heat are the number one seed in the Eastern Conference (30-17).

Sunday’s fourth quarter was encouraging for the Lakers. However, there are no moral victories for a Lakers team that was supposed to contend for a title this year.

For Westbrook, it comes down to the Lakers demonstrating a sense of urgency on each and every single play. 

USATSI_17554613
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Says LA Wasn't "Playing Hard Enough" in Miami Loss

40 seconds ago
kobe
News

Lakers: Vince Carter's Iconic Dunk Was Probably Inspired By Kobe Bryant, And it Sparked a Debate

1 hour ago
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis' Status for Brooklyn Game Unclear

3 hours ago
USATSI_17532735
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Ready to Move On After His Benching

15 hours ago
Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers: This Trade Proposal With the Celtics Would Have Fans Irate

17 hours ago
alex caruso-usa today
News

Lakers: Grayson Allen’s Dirty Foul on Alex Caruso Even Has Fans in Los Angeles Angry

19 hours ago
USATSI_17513294
News

Lakers: Danny Green Defends Frank Vogel, Thinks Blaming Him Isn't Fair

21 hours ago
westbrook-media
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Trade Options For Los Angeles

22 hours ago