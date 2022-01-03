Lakers Russell Westbrook Says Turnovers Are 'Part of the Game'

This Lakers season likely hasn’t been what Russell Westbrook envisioned when we was acquired from the Wizards this summer.

The Lakers are an average-at-best team right now (19-19). Injuries to fellow stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis this season haven’t helped matters. Westbrook himself has been healthy and has appeared in all 38 games, but simply hasn’t consistently played well.

Westbrook has been known to be prickly with the media.

His terse response to a question after a nine turnover performance on Sunday night against the Timberwolves exemplified just that.

"I disagree with the point that the game wasn't going my way. My game is not predicated on shots or if I turn the ball over. I missed some shots, that's part of the game. I'm allowed to miss shots. I can do that, like any other player. I can do that. I can turn the ball over too. I can do that. That's all a part of the game.”

The problem lies in the fact that turning the ball over has become too big of a part of Westbrook’s game. Through Sunday, Westbrook is second in the NBA in turnovers per game (4.8). He trails only former teammate James Harden (4.9) in that category.

In defense of Westbrook, his effective field goal percentage (48.9%) this season is the second best of his career. He’s not going to outshoot Steph Curry anytime soon, but he’s been serviceable from a shooting perspective.

Statistically, Westbrook’s habit of turning the ball over has contributed to the lowest player efficiency rating (15.9) of his career since his rookie year (15.2).

All of the Lakers troubles can’t be blamed on Westbrook.

He will however need to make turning the ball over a much smaller part of his game.