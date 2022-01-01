Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Russell Westbrook Sets New NBA Record Despite a Mediocre Scoring Performance
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Russell Westbrook Sets New NBA Record Despite a Mediocre Scoring Performance

    Leave it to Russ to hold a new record like this.
    Author:

    Leave it to Russ to hold a new record like this.

    Russell Westbrook has basically become synonymous with triple-doubles over the course of his career. In the last 14 years, Russ has put up close to 200 of them, easily taking over the NBA lead. And he continues to pour them on with the Lakers. 

    On Friday night, Russ added another one to his resume. He scored just 15 points but added in 13 rebounds and 12 assists in a monster win over the Trail Blazers. It was the fourth consecutive game that the Lakers start recorded a triple-double, and that set a record for him. 

    At age 33, Russ became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double in four consecutive games. He also became just the second Lakers player ever to record four straight triple-doubles, joining Magic Johnson. Magic did it in two separate stretches in his illustrious career. 

    Read More

    Our spacing, that's big too. Create a lot of open shots for people when our space is good, and you saw that tonight. -Russell Westbrook on passing improvements

    Russ went 0-for-3 from deep but did shoot 50 percent from the field. He tallied just 15 points, but that's sort of become his approach with high-assist games. Westbrook has scored only 31 points over his last two games, but he totaled 24 assists in that stretch as well for the Lakers. 

    And that's sort of what they need from him right now. The Lakers have the star power to get points on the board, but Russ moving the ball around helps them to create space. And that's exactly what he is doing right now. 

    russell westbrook usa today 12-25-21
    News

    Lakers: Russell Westbrook Sets New NBA Record Despite a Mediocre Scoring Performance

    just now
    malik monk 12-25-21 usa today
    News

    Lakers: Malik Monk's Ridiculous Move Brings Fans to Their Feet

    1 hour ago
    lebron james usa today 12-28-21
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James is Doing Something Right Now That He Has Never Done in His Career

    2 hours ago
    lebron james 12-31-21
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Obliterate Trail Blazers

    13 hours ago
    trevor ariza 9-28-21
    News

    Lakers Getting Reinforcements For Final Game Of 2021

    17 hours ago
    injured lebron james 11-15 usa today
    News

    Lakers To Wear City Edition Jersey's Tonight, And They Have Yet to Win in Them

    21 hours ago
    frank-vogel
    News

    Lakers: Good News For Frank Vogel

    Dec 31, 2021
    denzel valentine usa today 12-21-21
    News

    Lakers Acquiring Denzel Valentine For Rajon Rondo, But Will He Stick Around?

    Dec 31, 2021