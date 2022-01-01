Lakers: Russell Westbrook Sets New NBA Record Despite a Mediocre Scoring Performance

Russell Westbrook has basically become synonymous with triple-doubles over the course of his career. In the last 14 years, Russ has put up close to 200 of them, easily taking over the NBA lead. And he continues to pour them on with the Lakers.

On Friday night, Russ added another one to his resume. He scored just 15 points but added in 13 rebounds and 12 assists in a monster win over the Trail Blazers. It was the fourth consecutive game that the Lakers start recorded a triple-double, and that set a record for him.

At age 33, Russ became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double in four consecutive games. He also became just the second Lakers player ever to record four straight triple-doubles, joining Magic Johnson. Magic did it in two separate stretches in his illustrious career.

Our spacing, that's big too. Create a lot of open shots for people when our space is good, and you saw that tonight. -Russell Westbrook on passing improvements

Russ went 0-for-3 from deep but did shoot 50 percent from the field. He tallied just 15 points, but that's sort of become his approach with high-assist games. Westbrook has scored only 31 points over his last two games, but he totaled 24 assists in that stretch as well for the Lakers.

And that's sort of what they need from him right now. The Lakers have the star power to get points on the board, but Russ moving the ball around helps them to create space. And that's exactly what he is doing right now.