Lakers: Russell Westbrook Will Not Play Tonight Against Golden State

Say what you want about the Lakers these days, but at least they stay on brand. And that brand is injuries. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook will likely not play in the team's road game against the Golden State Warriors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

As the expert reporter makes reference to, Westbrook has played every game this season besides the Lakers road loss to the Blazers on February 9th. Russ has been the target of plenty of criticism, but at the very least, he's been available this season.

LeBron James' status for the Lakers 80th game of the season is up in the air at the moment, but it doesn't sound like Westbrook will be on the court either way.