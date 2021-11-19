Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Lakers: Russell Westbrook's Hilarious Response to the Staples Center Name Change

    Can't help but laugh at this one with Russ.
    The Lakers will be playing under a new roof by Christmas of this year. Sort of. Staples Center is getting a name change thanks to a new naming rights deal, and fans in Los Angeles are going to have to start punching in a new name in their maps when headed to a game. 

    Crypto.com Arena is coming to Los Angeles on December 25th when the Lakers play the Nets. The new name also brings in $700 million for AEG, the company that owns Staples. 

    Naturally, Lakers and Kings fans weren't exactly thrilled about the change. The history of Staples is just too pure and meaningful to accept a change like this, especially so soon. But there have also been a few funny moments that have come out of the name change as well.

    Like this one from Russell Westbrook, who thought he heard something very different when asked about the name change.  

    The look on his face really says it all. But the Lakers star's reaction sort of made the change slightly more paltiable. It sparked some jokes across Twitter on what the nickname for the new arena name should actually be. 

    The Crypt seems to be a popular one. It's certainly better than telling your friends that you're headed down to Crypto.com Arena. 

