Skip to main content
Lakers: Russell Westbrook's Ice Cold Response to Question About His Confidence

Lakers: Russell Westbrook's Ice Cold Response to Question About His Confidence

Russell Westbrook had a firm answer when a reporter asked him about how he was able to stay confident after a badly missed three in Friday's win over Toronto.

Russell Westbrook had a firm answer when a reporter asked him about how he was able to stay confident after a badly missed three in Friday's win over Toronto.

For anyone that missed it, Russell Westbrook had a whale of a game on Friday against the Raptors. In the blink of an eye, he went from from pariah to savior. Westbrook's steal and subsequent game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation, after badly missing a three just seconds prior, pushed the Lakers to an overtime victory.

In the post game presser, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk asked Westbrook how he was able to maintain his confidence after not drawing iron on his first crunch-time three-point attempt. 

"I got 23,000 points. How about that?"

Westbrook sat stone faced for a second or two before breaking into a big grin and winking.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Russ has always been prickly with the media and fans, but it's reached a new level this year. Basketball fans, and even some Lakers fans, have continually ridiculed Westbrook over some of his poorly missed shots as the Lakers have struggled this season. 

Westbrook talked about what he's relied on to stay mentally strong this season.

"Throughout this whole process, throughout the year, ups and downs, the good and the bad, I learn so much on my own faith and it's very important that I stay faithful and truthful to that because eventually, it will all work out. Nights like tonight is the reason I stay true to my faith and I'm thankful to be able to go out and play."

Westbrook also touched on his emotions that were captured in the viral photo of noted Raptors fan Drake's reacting to his game-tying trey.

"Excitement. Seeing my teammates, seeing Bazemore on the floor, seeing my guys super excited. That's the only thing I'm looking at after I turn back down [the court]."

Lakers and Westbrook will hope to keep the excitement going today as they face the. Washington Wizards in the second leg of back-to-back road games. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_9174758
News

Lakers: Raptors Scottie Barnes' Take On the LeBron James - Kobe Bryant Rivalry

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_17925736
News

Lakers: NBA World Reacts to Crazy Russell Westbrook Sequence

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_17702415
News

Lakers: Watch Anthony Davis Put Up Pre-Game Jumpers

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_17286791
News

Lakers: LeBron James Questionable for Raptors Game Today

By Eric EulauMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17897841
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Underestimated LA Media Scrutiny Says NBA Expert

By Eric EulauMar 18, 2022
USATSI_9174478
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Compares LeBron James Scoring Run to Kobe Bryant

By Eric EulauMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17910688
News

Lakers: LeBron James 'Loved' LA's First Quarter Effort in Timberwolves Loss

By Eric EulauMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17445317 (1)
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Roasted by Patrick Beverley & Timberwolves in Ugly Loss

By Eric EulauMar 17, 2022