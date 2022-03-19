Lakers: Russell Westbrook's Ice Cold Response to Question About His Confidence

For anyone that missed it, Russell Westbrook had a whale of a game on Friday against the Raptors. In the blink of an eye, he went from from pariah to savior. Westbrook's steal and subsequent game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation, after badly missing a three just seconds prior, pushed the Lakers to an overtime victory.

In the post game presser, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk asked Westbrook how he was able to maintain his confidence after not drawing iron on his first crunch-time three-point attempt.

"I got 23,000 points. How about that?"

Westbrook sat stone faced for a second or two before breaking into a big grin and winking.

Russ has always been prickly with the media and fans, but it's reached a new level this year. Basketball fans, and even some Lakers fans, have continually ridiculed Westbrook over some of his poorly missed shots as the Lakers have struggled this season.

Westbrook talked about what he's relied on to stay mentally strong this season.

"Throughout this whole process, throughout the year, ups and downs, the good and the bad, I learn so much on my own faith and it's very important that I stay faithful and truthful to that because eventually, it will all work out. Nights like tonight is the reason I stay true to my faith and I'm thankful to be able to go out and play."

Westbrook also touched on his emotions that were captured in the viral photo of noted Raptors fan Drake's reacting to his game-tying trey.

"Excitement. Seeing my teammates, seeing Bazemore on the floor, seeing my guys super excited. That's the only thing I'm looking at after I turn back down [the court]."

Lakers and Westbrook will hope to keep the excitement going today as they face the. Washington Wizards in the second leg of back-to-back road games.