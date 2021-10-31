Lakers: Russell Westbrook's Rough Criticism From A Rival Executive

When the Lakers made the huge trade for Russell Westbrook back in August, it came with plenty of criticism. Regardless of his defensive ability, Westbrook just didn't seem to fit into any of the schemes for Frank Vogel.

So why would the Lakers add a guy that notoriously needs the ball in his hands to a team that has two of those guys? Despite that, the Lakers sent KCP, Kyle Kuzma, and Montrezl Harrell to Washington for Russ.

Since then, Russ has filled in nicely for the Lakers in games without LeBron James. But that's exactly where the criticism comes in. One rival executive took aim at that particular aspect of his game, citing the inability of the big three to cohesively play.

Fit wise, it will probably be a struggle all year, especially when everyone is healthy, because LeBron needs to get the ball, AD needs to get the ball and Russ especially needs the ball in his hands to be effective since he is a non-shooter when playing off the ball and just not that good at it. You add in ‘Melo, who needs his touches too and you have four guys who all want/need the ball to do what they do best. Plus, Russ just isn’t going to shy away from taking the shots he wants to take.

The Lakers have only played a few games this season with Russ, LeBron, and Anthony Davis. In those games, they are 2-2. The most recent example was against the Cavaliers where they put up a combined 60 points en route to the win.

But to be fair, that executive is right. All of the big three for the Lakers are used to playing with the ball in their hands. And all three are going to have to adjust to a different style of play this year.

But the same thing was said when the Lakers added Anthony Davis into the mix with LeBron. And just a few years later, Los Angeles has an NBA championship banner hanging in the rafters.

Anything can happen when you have that talent on the court.