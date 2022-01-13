Skip to main content
Lakers: Sacramento Kings' Media Team Trolls Russell Westbrook After Poor Performance

Lakers: Sacramento Kings' Media Team Trolls Russell Westbrook After Poor Performance

Things did not go very well for the Lakers on Wednesday night in Sacramento. Facing off against a Kings team that they should beat every single time, Los Angeles failed to make stops and the offense stumbled through the third quarter. 

But it was the play of Russell Westbrook that drew the ire of Lakers fans all across social media. Westbrook scored just 8 points and wasn't nearly as productive as they would like with him moving the ball, dishing out 6 assists. If there was a bright spot at all in his performance, it's that he turned the ball over just once. 

But the Kings weren't going to let Russ off easy. The media team posted a graphic that couldn't have sat well with him, calling him the Ice Cold Player of the Game. Westbrook shot 2-14 from the field, which would certainly put him in the ice cole category. 

Read More

But that wasn't all they did. During the introductions for the Lakers, the media team also played Cold As Ice and Ice, Ice Baby during the team's final possession. After the game, Russ had an easy response. 

 "I hope they played that the last 14 years, too. It's funny they play it now. It's cute [laughs]."

They're not wrong though. Russ is in the middle of an otherworldly slump right now, failing to knock down shots and proving to be a liability on defense. There seems to be little doubt that he will find him rhythm again soon, but it's ugly right now. 

russell westbrook usa today headache
News

Lakers: Sacramento Kings' Media Team Trolls Russell Westbrook After Poor Performance

29 seconds ago
USATSI_16847390
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Encouraged by the Play of Trevor Ariza

1 hour ago
russell westbrook usa today headache
News

Lakers Russell Westbrook on His Shooting Woes After Another Frustrating Loss

3 hours ago
USATSI_17481586
News

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Out Tonight With Lower Back Stiffness

16 hours ago
lebron-james
News

Lakers: Analyst Says LeBron James Is One of the Best Centers In The League

17 hours ago
lebron-james-flummuxed
News

Lakers: LeBron James' Preseason Prediction Looks Very Accurate Right Now

19 hours ago
pelinka
News

Lakers Rumors: Los Angeles Looking Into Raptors' Gary Trent Jr.

21 hours ago
carmelo anthony-kelly oubre usa today 11-8
News

Lakers Carmelo Anthony Listed as Questionable vs. Kings

22 hours ago