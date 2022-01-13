Lakers: Sacramento Kings' Media Team Trolls Russell Westbrook After Poor Performance

Things did not go very well for the Lakers on Wednesday night in Sacramento. Facing off against a Kings team that they should beat every single time, Los Angeles failed to make stops and the offense stumbled through the third quarter.

But it was the play of Russell Westbrook that drew the ire of Lakers fans all across social media. Westbrook scored just 8 points and wasn't nearly as productive as they would like with him moving the ball, dishing out 6 assists. If there was a bright spot at all in his performance, it's that he turned the ball over just once.

But the Kings weren't going to let Russ off easy. The media team posted a graphic that couldn't have sat well with him, calling him the Ice Cold Player of the Game. Westbrook shot 2-14 from the field, which would certainly put him in the ice cole category.

But that wasn't all they did. During the introductions for the Lakers, the media team also played Cold As Ice and Ice, Ice Baby during the team's final possession. After the game, Russ had an easy response.

"I hope they played that the last 14 years, too. It's funny they play it now. It's cute [laughs]."

They're not wrong though. Russ is in the middle of an otherworldly slump right now, failing to knock down shots and proving to be a liability on defense. There seems to be little doubt that he will find him rhythm again soon, but it's ugly right now.