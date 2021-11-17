Lakers: Say Goodbye To Staples Center

The Staples Center, home arena to the Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and Kings since 1999, will be getting a sparkling new 21st-century rebrand this Christmas.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers' current home court will be renamed the "Crypto.com Arena," as the result of what the Los Angeles Times reports is a $700 million naming rights deal. Charania adds that the deal could be the priciest in US history at present.

According to an ESPN report, the official price of the agreement between Crypto.com and AEG, the owners of the arena, will not be made public.

The Lakers will thus play their final game in Staples Center as we know it on December 23rd, 2021, against one of their most frequent rivals of the Staples Center era: the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers have won six NBA titles since relocating to the Staples Center from the former Great Western Forum, now just the Forum, in Inglewood. Their latest, in 2020, of course actually was won in a coronavirus-safe Disney World "bubble" in Orlando, Florida, but they won it as Staples Center residents and Lakers fans celebrated at Staples accordingly.

Billing itself as "The Fastest Growing Crypto App," Crypto.com allows users to trade cryptocurrency tokens via their bank accounts or credit cards. It doesn't make a ton of sense as a brand fit with a basketball arena, but then again, neither did Staples.

Per the New York Times, the deal with the Singapore-based cryptocurrency app is set to last for 20 years. The Lakers renewed their lease at the soon-to-be-Crytpo.com Arena earlier this year for the same duration, meaning there is no escaping this goofy new moniker for Lakers fans.

