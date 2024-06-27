Lakers Select Guard Bronny James Out Of USC With No. 55 Pick In Second Round
After taking forward Dalton Knecht out of the University of Tennessee in the first round, the Los Angeles Lakers selected guard Bronny James out of USC. James, the son of LeBron James, had long been linked with the Lakers and now lands in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles had been looking for additional young, cheap talent to add to the roster and they now have it. Bronny may be a work in progress but the Lakers believe that he can develop into a solid role player.
With James on the roster, this will mark the first time that a father-son duo will be on the same team together. This is course assuming that the elder James stays with the Lakers this offseason.
He is eligible to opt out of the final year of his contract but all reports have said he is expected to be back with Los Angeles. The Lakers will need to be patient with Bronny and allow him to grow his game.
He didn't have a good season with the Trojans but he was only a few months removed from an unfortunate cardiac arrest attack. Now with the Lakers, he will be given a chance to develop and grow into an impactful NBA player.
