    Lakers Sensation Andre Ingram Hits the Jackpot Off the Court

    It's been over three years since Andre Ingram's fairy tale story at Staples Center.
    It's been over three years since Andre Ingram's fairy tale story at Staples Center.

    Remember that one math tutor who somehow played with the Los Angeles Lakers and scored 19 points on eight shots against the Houston Rockets?

    Andre Ingram, the G-League all-time leader in three-point field goals, is back in the spotlight. This time, away from the basketball court, but instead on Wheel of Fortune.

    He admitted he was more nervous than he was on the basketball court, and that may have factored into him missing an additional $39,000, when he missed the final puzzle. Still, Ingram got the bag and won $31,750. Quite a sum for a G-League player, but a fan will be receiving the winnings since this was part of their Secret Santa episodes.

    Before the episode aired on Friday, Ingram told Richmond Times-Dispatch, his hometown paper, how he landed on Wheel of Fortune.

    “We were just watching one day, and saw they were still holding auditions. I was like, man, we’re not going anywhere any time soon. Why not?”

    Andre Ingram is back playing for the South Bay Lakers in his 9th season with the team. While his episode aired on TV, he scored 11 points, with three treys for the Lakers in a win against the Stockton Kings.

