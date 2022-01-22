Lakers: Shaq Claims He Was the Key to Their Success, Not Kobe Bryant

The early 2000's Lakers were playing on another planet. With Shaq and Kobe Bryant leading the way, they won three consecutive NBA Championships from 2000 to 2002. They were establishing a dynasty.

The argument has always been made that without Shaq, the Lakers would not have been as dominant. But it's also been said that without Kobe, they also would not have had that level of success. Both can be true, as they formed one of the greatest powerhouse duos of all time.

But in talking about the current Lakers squad, Shaq had an interesting thing to say, He pointed to Anthony Davis not being the dominant guy as he can be as a reason for their failures, and compared it to himself.

“They [the current Lakers squad] just haven’t had the ability to turn on. Then the key is Mr. AD. For example, when we were winning, I was the key. If I don’t play well, I don’t dominate, we don’t win. And I don’t want people to think I’m taking shots, I’m never taking shots. Kobe was the man, we all know that. But the diesel don’t play well, we don’t have a shot.”

What he is saying can easily be taken out of context, but it was odd to hear from Shaq. He and Kobe obviously had their differences and feuded for many years. But saying that he was the key to the Lakers' success might be a slight overstatement.

Maybe it's the nostalgia in me, but there is nowhere near the level of success without either of them in the lineup.