Skip to main content
Lakers: Shaq Claims He Was the Key to Their Success, Not Kobe Bryant
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: Shaq Claims He Was the Key to Their Success, Not Kobe Bryant

Interesting comparissons here from Diesel.

Interesting comparissons here from Diesel.

The early 2000's Lakers were playing on another planet. With Shaq and Kobe Bryant leading the way, they won three consecutive NBA Championships from 2000 to 2002. They were establishing a dynasty. 

The argument has always been made that without Shaq, the Lakers would not have been as dominant. But it's also been said that without Kobe, they also would not have had that level of success. Both can be true, as they formed one of the greatest powerhouse duos of all time. 

But in talking about the current Lakers squad, Shaq had an interesting thing to say, He pointed to Anthony Davis not being the dominant guy as he can be as a reason for their failures, and compared it to himself. 

Read More

They [the current Lakers squad] just haven’t had the ability to turn on. Then the key is Mr. AD. For example, when we were winning, I was the key. If I don’t play well, I don’t dominate, we don’t win. And I don’t want people to think I’m taking shots, I’m never taking shots. Kobe was the man, we all know that. But the diesel don’t play well, we don’t have a shot.”

What he is saying can easily be taken out of context, but it was odd to hear from Shaq. He and Kobe obviously had their differences and feuded for many years. But saying that he was the key to the Lakers' success might be a slight overstatement. 

Maybe it's the nostalgia in me, but there is nowhere near the level of success without either of them in the lineup. 

stanley johnson usa today lakers 12-28-21
News

Lakers Started Stanley Johnson in the Second Half, And It Proved to Be Huge

1 minute ago
kobe
News

Lakers: Shaq Claims He Was the Key to Their Success, Not Kobe Bryant

1 hour ago
kobe-bryant-retirement
News

Lakers: Kobe Bryant's 81 Point Game Still Ranks Among the All-Time Great Performances 16 Years Later

2 hours ago
USATSI_17543006
News

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Credits Orlando Win with LA Getting 'Locked In' Defensively

3 hours ago
USATSI_17532735
News

Lakers Russell Westbrook on His Confidence in L.A. Despite Roller Coaster of a Week

5 hours ago
talen horton tucker usa today 12-12-21
News

Lakers Reportedly Tried to Package Talen-Horton Tucker and Kendrick Nunn to Land Jerami Grant

16 hours ago
USATSI_17437851
News

Lakers: Charles Barkley Slams Los Angeles' Front Office For Assembling 'Trash' Roster

18 hours ago
kendrick nunn lakers october 2021
News

Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Asks Fans For Patience As He Works on His Return

20 hours ago