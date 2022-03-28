Skip to main content
Lakers: Shaq Joins Kobe In Another Exclusive Club

Shaq won an Oscar as the executive producer of "Queen of Basketball".

Shaq O'Neal is a man of many talents. He's a NBA Hall-of-Famer, a mainstay on the TNT's Emmy award-winning studio show NBA on TV, a highly successful businessman, and just for fun, a damn good DJ too.

Those talents have brought O'Neal many awards, but on Sunday, Shaq took home a piece of hardware for the first time. Shaq, as well as future Hall-of-Famer Steph Curry, both won Oscars as part of the executive production team of "The Queen of Basketball". The movie won the Academy Award for short subject documentary.

Shaq now joins the late Kobe Bryant as legendary Lakers that have won a league MVP, a NBA championship, a NBA Finals MVP, and an Oscar.

One of the most dominant big man of all-time will have to make some more space in his trophy case for his latest award. 

