Lakers: Shaq Slams Ben Simmons And Calls Him Soft For Sitting Out
Player(s)
Ben Simmons
Team(s)
Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: Shaq Slams Ben Simmons And Calls Him Soft For Sitting Out

Shaq didn't hold back when talking about Simmons.

Shaq didn't hold back when talking about Simmons.

The situation with 76ers guard Ben Simmons is just a bad look for basketball. A guy with his capabilities on a basketball court should be out there every night, not staying away from his team. But Simmons is very unhappy with the organization, and he will reportedly continue to stay away until the team trades him.

Simmons has been away from the team since October when Doc Rivers kicked him out of practice. He was later suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. But not everyone is happy with Simmons taking a stand against his own team.

That would include Lakers legend, Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq blasted Simmons on a recent TNT appearance and pointed out that he was unwilling to take any sort of criticism, unlike his teammates. 

"I stay on big guys because I care about them. I want them to play a certain way. I want them to play at a certain level. The difference between [Embiid] and his soft partner [Simmons] is, he can take criticism without being a crybaby, and he still wants to play. Me and Charles ... we told [Embiid] to his face what he needs to do. He didn't cry, he didn't say 'I want to get traded,' he didn't complain about mistreatment. And that's the difference. That's why I like and respect him. The other guy, I don't respect him."

Shaq later said on his podcast that Simmons reached out to him in regards to his comments. O'Neal would not reveal what the 76ers guard had to say about it but did say that he was very angry with him.

The situation in Philly is certainly ugly, and the older generation of players aren't necessarily used to the idea of holding out. But what Simmons has done is put his franchise in a very tough place, and trading him might even be close to impossible

