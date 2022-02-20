Lakers: Shaq Unimpressed By the Dunk Contest, Goes Viral With Reaction

For deep fans of the NBA dunk contest, Saturday night had to feel like a letdown. The overall night was disappointing as a whole, with the skills version of the All-Star game bringing little buzz along with it. But the dunk contest was easily the worst part.

Generally high-energy and filled with some bigger names, this year's contest had a different feel. It featured more lower-level names, and the difficulty of dunks seemed to be very low. That combined with the low-execution rate of those dunks made for a very sad night.

But it turns out that not even the professionals could hide their disappointment. Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal was on hand to watch the dunk contest, and he went viral very early for his bored face in the middle of it all. And we feel it.

New York Knicks' Obi Toppin ended up winning the dunk contest this year. It's worth noting that Toppin is a guy that plays roughly 15 minutes per game, which should tell you the level of talent involved this year. But for big-name stars, the allure to participate just isn't there anymore.

It does give these lower-level guys a shot to become a household name, so that is one benefit. But the NBA really needs to work on fixing the contest, because there may be far less people watching in 2023.