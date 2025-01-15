Lakers Shockingly Waive Beloved Two-Way Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers have waived beloved two-way guard Quincy Olivari.
Senior NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype shared via X.
Olivari has spent most of his time in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, averaging 17.2 points, including 40.6 percent from 3-point range, 4.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds.
Olivari is expected to draw some interest in the free agency market.
This comes after the Lakers plan to sign former undrafted center Trey Jemison on a two-way NBA contract and waiving Olivari.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared via X.
Jemison is set to add some physicality to the Lakers front court. He has averaged 5.1 points per game and 4.3 rebounds across 41 career NBA games.
Jemison has played for three other NBA teams: the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans.
Olivari joined the Lakers for the 2024 NBA Summer League, and then they signed him on an exhibit-10 contract. A few days before the start of the 2024-25 season, his contract was converted into a two-way contract.
Olivari made a name for himself during the preseason. In four games that preseason, Olivari recorded a total of 35 points on 12-for-13 shooting from the field, 8-for-14 from the third point line, 14 rebounds, and four assists. That may not have been a significant sample size, but there was no doubting Olivari's ability to shoot the ball.
Olivari was impressive and efficient in his individual outing. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game. He shot 52.2 percent from the field and an astonishing 57.7 percent from three across four games.
He's shown that in the NBA, and he has shown that in college.
The Georgia native began his college basketball career playing for five seasons at Xavier (2023-24) and Rice (2019-23). In his lone campaign as a Mustkeer, Olivari appeared in 34 games and averaged 19.1 points, 5/6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals in 32.2 minutes.
In two NBA games with the Lakers, Olivari averaged 1.5 points per game and 0.5 assists while shooting 20 percent from the field and three.
