Lakers Should Take Flier on Signing Free Agent Former No. 1 Draft Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team looking to add talent and depth, especially as they pursue another NBA championship. With their current roster centered around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the team is always in need of complementary players who can bring energy, versatility, and playmaking. One potential addition could be former No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz, who may still have some quality basketball left to showcase.
Fultz, selected first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017 NBA Draft, entered the league with high expectations. He was known for his ability to score from all three levels and his playmaking, drawing comparisons to elite guards like James Harden or Deron Williams. However, his career took a difficult turn due to a shoulder injury that resulted in a condition called thoracic outlet syndrome, which severely affected his shooting mechanics.
After a tumultuous time in Philadelphia, Fultz was traded to the Orlando Magic, where he showed flashes of the player he was projected to become. In Orlando, Fultz has been a serviceable starting point guard, averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds during the 2022-23 season. While those numbers are solid, they are far from the superstar trajectory many thought when he was drafted.
For the Lakers, taking a flier on Fultz could be a low-risk, high-reward move. Fultz is still only 26 years old, and his physical tools standing at 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan giving him the potential to defend multiple positions, an asset for any team looking to improve on the defensively on the perimeter. His playmaking ability could also alleviate pressure on LeBron James, who often carries a significant load as the team’s primary facilitator. Additionally, Fultz’s ability to attack the rim and create offense in transition would fit well within the Lakers’ second unit, as they struggled to score a lot a season ago under coach Darvin Ham.
However, Fultz’s inconsistent outside shooting remains a concern. The Lakers, who already have some spacing challenges, would need Fultz to continue improving his jump shot to be a true offensive threat. Still, given his age, pedigree, and upside, Fultz could be a worthwhile gamble for the Lakers, who may benefit from having the former Washington Husky as a member of their roster.
Ultimately, Fultz is an intriguing option for the Lakers, a team that has often thrived by giving talented but overlooked players a second chance. As a member of the Lakers, Fultz would be put in a role and if he is able to thrive in that position it may increase his overall value across the league.
