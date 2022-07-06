Skip to main content
Lakers Sign Center Thomas Bryant to a One-Year Deal

The Lakers go out and get a guy that can compete for the center position this year.

The Lakers should be very busy trying to get this roster in order this offseason. So far, that has included them injecting some youth onto a bench that has desperately needed it. But they're not done yet, and trades could very well be in the works (as they should be). 

Tonight, the Lakers went out and signed Thomas Bryant to a one-year deal. The almost 25-year-old center spent most of his 5-year career with the Wizards after being claimed from Los Angeles back in July 2018. 

Originally a second-round pick of the Jaxx back in 2017, he went to the Lakers in a deal that also included Josh Hart. Chris Haynes confirmed the signing today after Bryant was also sought after by the Celtics. 

Free agent center Thomas Bryant has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year deal, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Bryant will be given the opportunity to win the starting center position, sources said.

Bryant brings another level to the center position with the ability to shoot from three-point range. He is a career 35 percent shooter, albeit in limited attempts. But the addition allows for some very healthy competition under the rim, especially if the Lakers want to move Anthony Davis around or give him a breather. 

 Let's hope the Lakers aren't even close to done though, as they will need a whole lot of help to improve from last year. 

