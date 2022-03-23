Skip to main content
Lakers Sign Former Indiana Pacers Point Guard to Contract

Lakers Sign Former Indiana Pacers Point Guard to Contract

The Lakers have reportedly signed Darren Collison to a G-League deal.

The Lakers have reportedly signed Darren Collison to a G-League deal.

It's a transaction that will likely only benefit the South Bay Lakers, but the Lakers franchise has agreed to terms on a G-League contract with 11-year NBA veteran Darren Collison. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the deal on Tuesday.

This isn't Collison's first stint with the Lakers organization this season. In late-December, the former UCLA Bruin signed a ten-day hardship exception contract with the Los Angeles Lakers as COVID ravaged the roster. Collison temporarily retired from retirement and played in three games for the Lakers.  Prior to that stint, he last played in the NBA for the Pacers in the 2018-2019 season.

For his career, Collison has averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Notably, he's always been a sound three-pointer shooter. His career three-point percentage stands at 39.4%.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He scored a total four points in 37 minutes played.

If he does get elevated to the Lakers roster, Collison would be a "break in case of emergency" type of player. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17945281
News

Lakers: National Pundit Explains Why LeBron James Isn't First Team All-NBA

By Eric Eulau13 hours ago
USATSI_17944916
News

Lakers: A Little Russell Westbrook Appreciation

By Eric Eulau14 hours ago
USATSI_16965689 (1)
News

Lakers: Latest Kendrick Nunn News Is Not Encouraging

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
USATSI_14686042
News

Lakers: Former LA Assistant Rumored As Potential Replacement for Frank Vogel

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_17944858
News

Lakers: Internet Reacts to LeBron James' Hammer Dunk on Kevin Love

By Eric EulauMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17944867
News

Lakers: Watch LeBron James Posterize Kevin Love in Cleveland

By Eric EulauMar 21, 2022
USATSI_17898292
News

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Out for Today's Cavaliers Game

By Eric EulauMar 21, 2022
USATSI_17934464
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Provides His Perspective on Latest Loss

By Eric EulauMar 21, 2022