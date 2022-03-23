Lakers Sign Former Indiana Pacers Point Guard to Contract

It's a transaction that will likely only benefit the South Bay Lakers, but the Lakers franchise has agreed to terms on a G-League contract with 11-year NBA veteran Darren Collison. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the deal on Tuesday.

This isn't Collison's first stint with the Lakers organization this season. In late-December, the former UCLA Bruin signed a ten-day hardship exception contract with the Los Angeles Lakers as COVID ravaged the roster. Collison temporarily retired from retirement and played in three games for the Lakers. Prior to that stint, he last played in the NBA for the Pacers in the 2018-2019 season.

For his career, Collison has averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Notably, he's always been a sound three-pointer shooter. His career three-point percentage stands at 39.4%.

He scored a total four points in 37 minutes played.

If he does get elevated to the Lakers roster, Collison would be a "break in case of emergency" type of player.