Lakers Sign Forward Troy Brown Jr to a League Minimum Deal

The NBA free agent frenzy is officially underway, and there is plenty to report today in the Lakers hemisphere. That would include the departure of Malik Monk, who reportedly agreed to a deal today with the Kings. That's a massive loss for fans in Los Angeles who were hoping to keep him around.

But they did pick up some names as well. The Lakers reportedly agreed to a deal with Troy Brown Jr today. The 23-year-old forward spent last season with the Chicago Bulls and put up more minutes than he had in the previous season.

The deal is for the league minimum, which is the type of situation the Lakers are going to need to be looking for this offseason.

Brown averaged 4.3 points per game off of the bench for the Bulls last season. At 6-foot-6, he offers a little bit of length for the Lakers roster. He also is a career 34 percent shooter from three-point range, though that's certainly not where his game is.

Brown also averaged 43 percent from the field in his 3-year NBA career after being drafted with the 15th overall pick by the Wizards in the 2018 draft. The Bulls did not extend the qualifying offer to him, clearing the way for him to land in Los Angeles.

Brown averages solid on-ball defense and is tough under the rim. He won't exactly have a huge role on the Lakers, but they could look for his defense to play a part on the team.