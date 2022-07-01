Skip to main content
Lakers Sign Forward Troy Brown Jr to a League Minimum Deal

Lakers Sign Forward Troy Brown Jr to a League Minimum Deal

The Lakers are making moves in free agency, and they got a good one.

The Lakers are making moves in free agency, and they got a good one.

The NBA free agent frenzy is officially underway, and there is plenty to report today in the Lakers hemisphere. That would include the departure of Malik Monk, who reportedly agreed to a deal today with the Kings. That's a massive loss for fans in Los Angeles who were hoping to keep him around.

But they did pick up some names as well. The Lakers reportedly agreed to a deal with Troy Brown Jr today. The 23-year-old forward spent last season with the Chicago Bulls and put up more minutes than he had in the previous season.  

The deal is for the league minimum, which is the type of situation the Lakers are going to need to be looking for this offseason. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brown averaged 4.3 points per game off of the bench for the Bulls last season. At 6-foot-6, he offers a little bit of length for the Lakers roster. He also is a career 34 percent shooter from three-point range, though that's certainly not where his game is. 

Brown also averaged 43 percent from the field in his 3-year NBA career after being drafted with the 15th overall pick by the Wizards in the 2018 draft. The Bulls did not extend the qualifying offer to him, clearing the way for him to land in Los Angeles. 

Brown averages solid on-ball defense and is tough under the rim. He won't exactly have a huge role on the Lakers, but they could look for his defense to play a part on the team. 

USATSI_18053678_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Agree to Terms with Free Agent Guard Lonnie Walker IV

By Staff Writer15 minutes ago
USATSI_18062406_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Lakers: Malik Monk Signs Multi-Year Deal with Sacramento Kings

By Staff Writer45 minutes ago
USATSI_17495527_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Sacramento Kings Reportedly Interested in Signing Malik Monk in Free Agency Says Insider

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_17410814_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Suggests that Six-Time All-Star Blake Griffin is Leaning Towards Signing with LA

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18549197_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Targeting Otto Porter Jr. and T.J. Warren in Free Agency Says NBA Insider

By Staff Writer9 hours ago
USATSI_18062406_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Lakers Rumors: Malik Monk Might Be Changing His Tune on Re-Signing with LA in Free Agency

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_17410814_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Might Explore Signing Five Time-All NBA Forward Blake Griffin in Free Agency

By Staff WriterJun 29, 2022
Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers News: LA Front Office 'Planning' On Starting Next Season with Russell Westbrook on the Roster

By Staff WriterJun 29, 2022