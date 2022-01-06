Lakers Sign Stanley Johnson to Another 10-Day Contract

The Lakers look to be maneuvering and setting things up to make some moves ahead of the trade deadline. They already traded Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers in a move that will both save them money and free up a roster spot. Recent reports also suggested that Los Angeles could move guys like DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore to free up more spots.

What those spots will be used for is anyone's guess, but looking into the buy-out market seems like a sure thing at this point. But many expected the Lakers to use Rondo's roster spot to give Stanely Johnson a contract for the rest of the season. He was playing on a 10-day contract and had impressed people all over the organization, looking like a guy that was playing for a deal.

Instead, the Lakers announced today that they have signed Johnson to his second 10-day contract. That move likely comes as assurance for Los Angeles that they do want to give him that contract for the season and lock down a roster spot beyond the trade deadline.

The 25-year-old signed a 10-day hardship exemption contract with the Lakers and immediately won the hearts of fans. His tough defense and hard style of play seem to have ignited a spark in this team, and him shutting down James Harden late on Christmas Day was something the whole league was talking about.

His story continues to be one of the most inspiring stories on the Lakers this season. Johnson grew up nearby and played basketball at Mater Dei High School in Orange County. The hometown kid continues to impress, and you can bet Los Angeles has a season contract waiting for him if he keeps this up.

Johnson is averaging 6.8 points per game and is playing roughly 25 minutes in his stint with the Lakers so far.