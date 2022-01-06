Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Lakers Sign Stanley Johnson to Another 10-Day Contract

Lakers Sign Stanley Johnson to Another 10-Day Contract

He's back!

He's back!

The Lakers look to be maneuvering and setting things up to make some moves ahead of the trade deadline. They already traded Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers in a move that will both save them money and free up a roster spot. Recent reports also suggested that Los Angeles could move guys like DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore to free up more spots. 

What those spots will be used for is anyone's guess, but looking into the buy-out market seems like a sure thing at this point. But many expected the Lakers to use Rondo's roster spot to give Stanely Johnson a contract for the rest of the season. He was playing on a 10-day contract and had impressed people all over the organization, looking like a guy that was playing for a deal. 

Instead, the Lakers announced today that they have signed Johnson to his second 10-day contract. That move likely comes as assurance for Los Angeles that they do want to give him that contract for the season and lock down a roster spot beyond the trade deadline. 

Read More

The 25-year-old signed a 10-day hardship exemption contract with the Lakers and immediately won the hearts of fans. His tough defense and hard style of play seem to have ignited a spark in this team, and him shutting down James Harden late on Christmas Day was something the whole league was talking about. 

His story continues to be one of the most inspiring stories on the Lakers this season. Johnson grew up nearby and played basketball at Mater Dei High School in Orange County. The hometown kid continues to impress, and you can bet Los Angeles has a season contract waiting for him if he keeps this up. 

Johnson is averaging 6.8 points per game and is playing roughly 25 minutes in his stint with the Lakers so far. 

stanley johnson usa today lakers 12-28-21
News

Lakers Sign Stanley Johnson to Another 10-Day Contract

1 minute ago
USATSI_17420540
News

Lakers: LeBron James was Surprised Malik Monk was Available This Summer

1 hour ago
USATSI_17453927
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Says a Russell Westbrook Trade is "Extremely Unlikely"

3 hours ago
kent bazemore usa today lakers 2021
News

Lakers Reportedly Looking to Trade Kent Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan

17 hours ago
westbrook
News

Lakers Frank Vogel "Proud' of Russell Westbrook's Bounce-Back Performance vs. Kings

19 hours ago
dwight-howard
News

Lakers Dwight Howard on Staying Ready for Playing Time After Big Win vs. Kings

21 hours ago
kendrick nunn 10-6-21
News

Lakers: Kendrick Nunn 'Getting Closer' to LA Debut

22 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers: LeBron James Screams at the Kings' Bench in Los Angeles' Win

23 hours ago