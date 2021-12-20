Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Lakers Signing Jemerrio Jones From the G League

    Add another guy to the lits of names available.
    The Lakers have been dealing with a massive COVID-19 issue. Much like the rest of the NBA, Los Angeles has had players hit the list after testing positive. That has played a big role in the last two weeks of games played. 

    The reactionary move to losing so many players to the COVID list was the Isaiah Thomas signing. And while that signing appears to be very beneficial early on, they will still need some fresh names after losing Anthony Davis for a month with a knee injury. 

    Today, the Lakers reportedly signed Jemerrio Jones to a contract via the 10-day hardship exemption. Jones has been playing in the Wisconsin G League where he averaged 6.5 points and 25.6 minutes per game. The 26-year-old forward played six games for Los Angeles during the 2018-19 season as well.  

    While the signing might not be anything hot for Lakers fans, Jones does provide some much-needed depth right now. Los Angeles has had a total of 9 players hit the COVID-19 list over the last two weeks, and chances are that number could climb with the Holiday season ahead of us. 

    Signing Jones comes after the NBA started requiring teams to sign a replacement player when they have two positive tests on the roster.

