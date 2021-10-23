Lakers: Social Media Reacts to LA's Ugly Loss to the Phoenix Suns

This definitely isn't the start that the Lakers envisioned when preparing for the new NBA season. Despite two straight games at home to start the year, the purple and gold fell to 0-2 after an ugly display against the reigning Western Conference Champion Suns.

Los Angeles did show some signs of life with a 38-point 4th quarter, but the damage had already been done, as Phoenix ran away with a 115-105 victory on Friday night.

The trio of stars for LA had an up and down night, but they were unable to get any kind of rhythm against a pesky Suns defense. LeBron James led the way with 25 points while Russell Westbrook nearly notched his first triple-double as a member of the Lakers.

On the other side, Devin Booker(22 points) and Chris Paul(23) got the job done in a convincing win on the road.

There was plenty to dissect in this one, and below are some fan reactions to another Lakers loss to start the season.